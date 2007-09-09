Egypt ready to put doubts to bed

A stunning defeat would leave the defending champions in a critical situation in which they will face the unthinkable possibility of not reaching the 2008 Ghana finals.

Egypt have never missed out on a place in Africa's elite competition after participating in qualifiers.

The Pharaohs did not take part in 1968, 1970 and 1972 editions due to Israel's occupation of Sinai.

Egypt lie on top of Group B with eight points, one ahead of Botswana, who played an extra match, and two clear of third-placed Burundi.

A win would be enough to secure Egypt's place in the Nations Cup as the group leaders without waiting for the final round.

Mido in, Zidan out

Hamburg forward Mohamed Zidan is one of the notable absentees in the crunch match after sustaining an injury during his club's 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

The absence of Zidan, who has been favored lately in Egypt's starting line-up, will be compensated by the return of Middlesbrough new man Mido.

The 24-year-old was dropped after losing his regular place in Tottenham Hotspur's squad. However, he rejuvenated his career after making an instant impact at Riverside, scoring two goals in two successive Premiership encounters.

Ismaili left-back Sayed Moawad will also miss the game after failing to recover from an ankle injury in time, while Mohamed Shawky wasn't named in the squad due to suspension.

Zamalek's in-form winger Mahmoud Abdul-Razeq 'Shikabala' will also not play after he was hit by a one-year ban from representing national teams due to disciplinary reasons.

However, coach Hassan Shehata has been boosted by the return of Ahli's recovered playmaker Mohamed Abou-Treika, who went through his club's CAF Champions League clash against ASEC Mimosas without problems

Shehata Under Fire

Although Shehata led Egypt to the 2006 African Cup Nations triumph on home soil, his position has been consistently called into question.

He announced that he will hand in his resignation in case Egypt fail to defeat Burundi on the artificial pitch.

Shehata will be desperate to return home with a morale-boosting win as he wants to continue leading the five-time African champions in the World Cup qualifiers.

Egypt's last appearance in the World Cup was in the 1990 finals in Italy.