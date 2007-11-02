Abdul-Monsef's contract talks put on hold

الجمعة، 02 نوفمبر 2007 - 21:16

كتب : وكالات

Mohamed Abdul-Monsef's contract talks with Zamalek have been put on hold after both sides failed to reach an agreement.

"Abdul-Monsef had a meeting with Chairman Mamdouh Abbas and board member Amr Ganayni to sign a three-year extension but the deal collapsed," a source told FilGoal.com.

"The length of the contract has been approved but not the amount."

The 30-year old keeper's contract is set to expire next summer and he hasn't yet inked a new deal.

"I want to stay at Zamalek but I have to get a good offer that reflects the board's appreciation for my efforts during the past years. And that isn't the case," Abdul-Monsef told FilGoal.com.

The former Dina Farms keeper has been a regular starter for the Whites over the past two years as Abdul-Wahed Al-Sayed has been ruled out for long periods with knee injuries.

