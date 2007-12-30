Al-Qahtani rejects City for Hilal's sake

الأحد، 30 ديسمبر 2007 - 14:26

كتب : Omar AbdelAziz

المنتخب السعودي

Saudi Arabia captain Yasser Al-Qahtani has confirmed that he will not join Manchester City after his successful trial, claiming that he is not ready to leave Hilal in the near future.

The 25-year-old striker has been dreaming of a move to Europe and he finally got his chance, but has made an astonishing u-turn towards the City move.

"I had a successful trial with Manchester City and I was given great praise from everyone there including coach Sven-Goran Eriksson," Al Qahtani was quoted as saying by Eurosport.

"We had reached an agreement but there were some issues in the contract that were not resolved.

"However, the reason I rejected the offer was not due to financial reasons - but because I feel Al Hilal need me too much this season."

The Asian Player of the Year did not close the door on Europe though, as he claims that he still has some options out there.

"I'm still looking to play in Europe and the situation could be different at the start of next season," he added.

"I still have some offers and I will discuss them with the administration and I'm sure that I can succeed in Europe."

ارشيف qahtani city hilal
نرشح لكم
أخر الأخبار
في الدرجة الثانية - محمود شاكر عبد الفتاح يعلن اعتزاله ويصبح مساعدا لوالده في قيادة الترسانة 3 دقيقة | مصر
الشحات يكشف عن موعد عودته للملاعب 20 دقيقة | الدوري المصري
الوصافة تُحسم في الجولة الأخيرة.. إنتر وأتالانتا يتفوقان على نابولي وبارما 33 دقيقة | أوروبا
حسين الشحات: عانيت كثيرا في بدايتي مع كرة القدم وفكرت في التدخين 37 دقيقة | الدوري المصري
وكيل وادي: يرغب في الرحيل خارج مصر.. ووكيل ناد كبير عرض عليّ كسر تعاقده مع المصري 56 دقيقة | الدوري المصري
طلائع الجيش: سلبية مسحتي عمرو جمال وسيعود للتدريبات قريبا ساعة | الدوري المصري
رئيس النجوم: كريم فؤاد يريد السير على خطى صلاح.. قد نراه في الدوري البرتغالي ساعة | مصر
مرتضى: أناشد رئيس الوزراء بمراجعة أمر الدوري.. هيبة الدولة ليست لإرضاء الخطيب ساعة | الدوري المصري
التعليقات
الأكثر مشاهدة
1 الأهلي يوضح لـ في الجول حقيقة تراجع فتحي عن اتفاقه مع بيراميدز.. وموقف تريبيل وموليكا 2 اسمه في القائمة السوداء.. منع أزارو من اللعب في السعودية مرة أخرى 3 فايلر يتحدث عن مصير صالح مع الأهلي 4 رسميا - الدوري يعود بلقاء الزمالك والمصري.. والقمة في 22 أغسطس
قد ينال إعجابك