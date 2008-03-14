Magdi has league hopes

الجمعة، 14 مارس 2008 - 01:40

كتب : Hatem Maher

علاء عبد الغني

Zamalek midfielder Ahmed Magdi believes a win over Ahli in the Cairo derby on Friday may blow the title race wide open.

"It's a decisive match in the Egyptian League. We still have a chance of competing for the title but only if we defeat Ahli tomorrow," Magdi told FilGoal.com on Thursday.

Ahli are in charge of the league table with 51 points, a massive 17 clear of fifth-placed Zamalek.

Nevertheless, Magdi is adamant that Ahli can still suffer a breakdown of domination.

"Petrojet were one of the league's best teams in the first half of the season but began to collapse in the second half of the competition."

"Ahli also could start to drop points if they lost to us," Magdi, who is a product of Ahli's youth academy, added.

Zamalek striker Sherif Ashraf does not share Magdi's view.

"Competing for the league title is almost impossible. The match is important because it is considered a competition itself."

"It can also boost our morale before the Egyptian Cup semi-final against Harras Al-Hodoud.

