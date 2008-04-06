Ten-man Anderlecht sink Westerlo

Anderlecht had to play for more than one hour with only 10 men on the pitch but that didn't help their visitors Westerlo who lost 2-0 on Sunday in day 29 of the Belgian League.

Guillaume Gillet opened the scoring after 14 minutes and Nicolas Frutos secured the points of the game in the 35th minute.

Ahmed Hassan's side were reduced to 10 men following the sent off of midfielder Mark De Man in the 27th minute.

The Pharaohs' Captain, who had just recovered from a groin strain, started the game on the bench and replaced Moroccan ace Mbark Boussoufa fifteen minute before time.

Anderlecht claimed back their second spot with 58 points just one ahead of third-placed FC Bruges and nine behind leaders Standard Liege.

