Real go 10 points clear in Primera Liga

الأحد، 20 أبريل 2008 - 21:48

كتب : وكالات

Raul scored the first goal

Real Madrid moved closer to winning their second straight league title after beating Racing Santander 2-0 on Sunday and opening up a 10-point lead over second-placed Villarreal.

Captain Raul broke the deadlock after 14 minutes and Gonzalo Higuain secured the full points of the game in injury time.

With five matches remaining, Real have 72 points while their closest rivals are Villarreal who have only 62.

Robinho, who was very active at the beginning of the game, sent a low cross that needed only a slight touch from Raul to give his side an early lead.

Bernd Schuster’s side lived a few scares as Racing Santander, who are on course for a Champions League spot, created some chances but failed to capitalize against Iker Casillas who was unbeatable today.

With time running out, the hosts moved massively forward leaving huge spaces at the back allowing Higuain to hit them on the counter and grab the full points of the game.

ارشيف Real Madrid
نرشح لكم
بي إن سبورتس: إسبانيا تضغط على الزلزولي لتمثيلها بدلا من المغرب تأجيل مباراة إيفرتون وبيرنلي في الدوري الإنجليزي صلاح ثالث أفضل لاعب في العالم من صحيفة "جارديان" بوفون: يوفنتوس فقد هويته بعد تعاقده مع رونالدو
أخر الأخبار
بي إن سبورتس: إسبانيا تضغط على الزلزولي لتمثيلها بدلا من المغرب 11 دقيقة | أوروبا
تونس ومالي تخطران الأهلي باستدعاء معلول وديانج لـ كأس إفريقيا 19 دقيقة | كأس أمم إفريقيا 2021
تأجيل مباراة إيفرتون وبيرنلي في الدوري الإنجليزي 46 دقيقة | الدوري الإنجليزي
منتدى دوريات العالم لـ فيفا وكاف: لن نترك اللاعبين لكأس إفريقيا قبل 3 يناير 57 دقيقة | كأس أمم إفريقيا 2021
قوائم أمم إفريقيا – ماني وكوليبالي يقودان كتيبة نارية لمنتخب السنغال ساعة | كأس أمم إفريقيا 2021
كارلوس إدواردو لـ في الجول: هذه أفضل لحظة ضد النصر.. وأفضل 5 لاعبين شاهدتهم 2 ساعة | السعودية
أرتيتا معلقا على أزمة أوباميانج: لست ديكتاتورا 3 ساعة | الدوري الإنجليزي
صلاح ثالث أفضل لاعب في العالم من صحيفة "جارديان" 3 ساعة | الدوري الإنجليزي
التعليقات
الأكثر مشاهدة
1 حوار في الجول - أجايي يكشف تفاصيل ما حدث مع موسيماني بعد استبعاده.. الذكريات الأفضل واللعب لـ الزمالك 2 قائمة كأس أمم إفريقيا المبدئية – غياب طارق حامد وحسين فيصل.. وعودة تريزيجيه ورمضان واستمرار مروان 3 انتهى السوبر الإفريقي – الأهلي (1) - (1) الرجاء.. المارد الأحمر يتوج بالسوبر باللقب 4 تقرير يكشف سبب عدم استلام الجزيري جائزة هداف كأس العرب