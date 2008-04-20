Real go 10 points clear in Primera Liga

Captain Raul broke the deadlock after 14 minutes and Gonzalo Higuain secured the full points of the game in injury time.

With five matches remaining, Real have 72 points while their closest rivals are Villarreal who have only 62.

Robinho, who was very active at the beginning of the game, sent a low cross that needed only a slight touch from Raul to give his side an early lead.

Bernd Schuster’s side lived a few scares as Racing Santander, who are on course for a Champions League spot, created some chances but failed to capitalize against Iker Casillas who was unbeatable today.

With time running out, the hosts moved massively forward leaving huge spaces at the back allowing Higuain to hit them on the counter and grab the full points of the game.