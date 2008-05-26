Hiddink rules out Chelsea job

الإثنين، 26 مايو 2008 - 19:39

كتب : Omar AbdelAziz

Russia coach Guus Hiddink will not leave his job to take charge of Chelsea, according to the Dutchman's agent.

Hiddink has been linked with the Chelsea job ever since Avram Grant was sacked by the London club last weekend.

"There's no way Guus will go to Chelsea," Hiddink's agent Cees Van Nieuwenhuizen was quoted as saying by The Times.

"It's not an option and has never been. Guus is the coach of Russia and will stay until the World Cup of 2010."

Hiddink led Russia to the Euro 2008 finals in Austria and Switzerland this summer, where they will compete with Spain, Sweden and holders Greece in Group D.

Mancini Staying with Inter

In the same manner, Roberto Mancini's advisor Maurizio De Giorgis insisted that the Inter Milan coach has no intentions of leaving the Italian champions for Chelsea.

"He (Mancini) has a four-year contract with Inter and he is very happy to stay there," De Giorgis told Sky Sports News.

"He just won a third championship and they are also going to try and win a fourth and the UEFA Champions League too.

"There is no truth whatsoever that there has been contact with Chelsea and there has been no contact with any team other than Inter.

"That is the real truth. If there are rumors they are unfounded. If there is anybody that went to make noises to Chelsea, it was not authorized by Roberto Mancini."

Mancini's name has been mentioned at Stamford Bridge even before the sacking of Grant.

ارشيف Hiddink mancini
نرشح لكم
مدرب دينامو كييف: هتافات الجمهور التركي لـ بوتين كانت مشينة مواليد 2006.. بايرن يضم جوهرة مغربية من برشلونة كريستال بالاس يضم لاعب بايرن ميونيخ "نريدك أن ترحل وتختفي".. عراك بالأيدي بين مدرب تورينو ومديره الرياضي بسبب الصفقات أمم أوروبا للسيدات - معادلة رقم بلاتيني ونحو اللقب التاسع.. ألمانيا إلى النهائي تصفيات أبطال أوروبا – دينامو كييف ينتقم من فنربخشة بعد "هتافات بوتين".. ونتيجة مرعبة في التجربة الأخيرة قبل مواجهة سيتي.. صلاح يشارك في هزيمة ليفربول الودية من سالزبورج ميلان يكتسح فولفسبورجو وديا بخماسية
أخر الأخبار
جريدة سعودية: اتحاد جدة اقترب من ضم أشرف بنشرقي 35 دقيقة | ميركاتو
بطل الأمم والدوري الأوروبي.. بيتزي من بنفيكا إلى الوحدة الإماراتي 53 دقيقة | ميركاتو
مدرب دينامو كييف: هتافات الجمهور التركي لـ بوتين كانت مشينة ساعة | الكرة الأوروبية
مواليد 2006.. بايرن يضم جوهرة مغربية من برشلونة ساعة | الكرة الأوروبية
حل مشكلة الظهير الأيمن.. أتليتكو مدريد يضم الأرجنتيني مولينا ساعة | الدوري الإسباني
ليفربول يفتقد لهذا الخماسي أمام سيتي.. وأليسون يقترب ساعة | الدوري الإنجليزي
جمال عبد الحميد: ما مر به الزمالك كان كفيلا بهبوطه.. لكنه في المقابل يتصدر الدوري ساعة | الكرة المصرية
مدافع يونايتد الجديد يكشف كلمة السر في انضمامه للشياطين الحمر 2 ساعة | الدوري الإنجليزي
التعليقات
الأكثر مشاهدة
1 مرتضى: أتممنا ضم 9 لاعبين لـ الزمالك.. وليس لدي علاقة بما حدث في الشوط الثاني ضد الأهلي 2 زيزو يعتذر لـ ياسر إبراهيم 3 بيان من اتحاد الكرة عن التسجيل الصوتي لمباراة الأهلي والجونة 4 خبر في الجول - خصومات مالية وتجميد مستحقات.. قرارات الأهلي بعد خسارة كأس مصر