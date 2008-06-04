Jbalia ready to gift keeper to Ahli

In a bizarre response to Ahli’s bid for Saleh, Jbalia did not demand a certain fee to release their first-choice keeper.

"The Palestinian side have told us that we are free to pay whatever price to sign Saleh," Ahli said in a statement on their website.

"Jbalia considered Saleh as a gift to Ahli. Consequently, the club decided to invite their president to Cairo on June 14th.

"Ahli officials will hold talks with Jbalia president to find out the best way to collaborate in future."

Ahmed Nagui, Ahli’s goalkeeping coach, was convinced by Saleh’s abilities after the Palestine guardian underwent a three-day trial with the club.

Saleh is set to play second-fiddle to Amir Abdul-Hamid, who became Ahli’s first-choice keeper following the abrupt departure of Essam Al-Hadari to Swiss side Sion.