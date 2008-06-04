Jbalia ready to gift keeper to Ahli

الأربعاء، 04 يونيو 2008 - 21:47

كتب : Hatem Maher

Palestinian side Shbab Jbalia refused to set an asking price to sell goalkeeper Ramzi Saleh to Ahli, the Egyptian champions said on Wednesday.

In a bizarre response to Ahli’s bid for Saleh, Jbalia did not demand a certain fee to release their first-choice keeper.

"The Palestinian side have told us that we are free to pay whatever price to sign Saleh," Ahli said in a statement on their website.

"Jbalia considered Saleh as a gift to Ahli. Consequently, the club decided to invite their president to Cairo on June 14th.

"Ahli officials will hold talks with Jbalia president to find out the best way to collaborate in future."

Ahmed Nagui, Ahli’s goalkeeping coach, was convinced by Saleh’s abilities after the Palestine guardian underwent a three-day trial with the club.

Saleh is set to play second-fiddle to Amir Abdul-Hamid, who became Ahli’s first-choice keeper following the abrupt departure of Essam Al-Hadari to Swiss side Sion.

ارشيف ahli jbalia
نرشح لكم
طلعت يوسف: رفضت تدريب الجونة مرتين.. وسنقاتل بشراسة من أجل حظوظنا أمام الأهلي وكيله: الأهلي يفكر جديا في إقامة مباراة اعتزال تليق بـ وليد سليمان الأهلي يوافق على سفر الشحات لإجراء جراحة الركبة في قطر لا جديد في الترتيب.. دربي المتوسط سلبي بين الاتحاد السكندري والمصري الفوز الأول لـ فييرا.. مصطفى شلبي يتعملق ويقود إنبي لتجاوز المقاصة مؤتمر علاء عبد العال: قلت للاعبين إما الفوز أو التعادل.. وضغط المباريات يعد انتحارا مؤتمر ألميدا: العدل لم يتواجد أمام إيسترن كومباني.. سنواصل العمل بطريقتنا المعتادة بهدف+90.. إيسترن كومباني يحرم كتيبة ألميدا من مراوغة التعادل المستمر
أخر الأخبار
بعد إصابته بورم في الخصية.. هالر: سأعود أقوى 22 دقيقة | الكرة الأوروبية
رومانو: يوفنتوس يتفق مع تورينو على ضم بديل دي ليخت 40 دقيقة | ميركاتو
كرة سلة - الأهلي يضم الأمريكية جيمي نارد 44 دقيقة | كرة سلة
طلعت يوسف: رفضت تدريب الجونة مرتين.. وسنقاتل بشراسة من أجل حظوظنا أمام الأهلي 57 دقيقة | الكرة المصرية
لو باريزيان: سان جيرمان عرض نيمار على سيتي.. ورد النادي الإنجليزي 59 دقيقة | الكرة الأوروبية
ضرب بالاس بالثلاثة.. يونايتد يواصل انتصاراته الودية مع تين هاج ساعة | الدوري الإنجليزي
قائمة ريال مدريد – نجل حارس إسبانيا السابق.. ومايورال يتخلف عن أمريكا لأسباب "بيروقراطية" ساعة | الدوري الإسباني
خبر في الجول - ودع زملاءه باكيا.. مصطفى محمد يتوجه لـ فرنسا ساعة | المحترفون
التعليقات
الأكثر مشاهدة
1 نهائي أمم إفريقيا لـ كرة اليد - موعد مباراة مصر أمام كاب فيردي.. القنوات الناقلة والمعلق 2 موعد مباراة منتخب يد مصر أمام تونس في نصف نهائي أمم إفريقيا.. الملعب والمعلق والقنوات الناقلة 3 مصدر مقرب من فابيو أبرو لـ في الجول: مفاوضات الأهلي؟ ينتظر حل أزمته حتى لا يتعرض للإيقاف 4 نهائي كأس مصر - موعد مباراة الأهلي مع الزمالك المقبلة.. القنوات الناقلة والمعلق