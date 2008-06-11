Bruce reassures Zaki of Wigan interest
الأربعاء، 11 يونيو 2008 - 15:41
كتب : Ahmad Saied
Wigan boss Steve Bruce reiterated interest in Amr Zaki and called upon the international striker to withdraw his complaint against Zamalek, according to the player's website.
"Bruce called Zaki and said he still wants to sign him despite what British papers say over Wigan's interest in Djibril Cisse," said a report posted on www.amrzaky.com.
"Bruce also asked Zaki to drop the complaint against Zamalek," the report added.
On Tuesday, Zaki has sent a letter to the Egyptian FA demanding to terminate his contract with Zamalek.
Zaki claims that Zamalek haven't paid him his dues since November.
He fears that his anticipated move to Wigan fails after Zamalek chairman Mamdouh Abbas hinted at the possibility to keeping Zaki for another season.
