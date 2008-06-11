Bruce reassures Zaki of Wigan interest

"Bruce called Zaki and said he still wants to sign him despite what British papers say over Wigan's interest in Djibril Cisse," said a report posted on www.amrzaky.com.

"Bruce also asked Zaki to drop the complaint against Zamalek," the report added.

On Tuesday, Zaki has sent a letter to the Egyptian FA demanding to terminate his contract with Zamalek.

Zaki claims that Zamalek haven't paid him his dues since November.

He fears that his anticipated move to Wigan fails after Zamalek chairman Mamdouh Abbas hinted at the possibility to keeping Zaki for another season.