Rakitic intends to fulfill Schalke contract

"I have a contract until 2011 and I intend to fulfill it," Rakitic was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

The likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old.

Rakitic put in some fine displays in Croatia's EURO 2008 campaign.

Slaven Bilic's men were eliminated from the quarter-finals after a penalty shootout defeat to Turkey.