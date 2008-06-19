Zamalek to hold talks with Hollmann

“They have a preliminary agreement and they should discuss the final details on Friday,” the manager’s agent Ahmed Abbas told FilGoal.com.

A source inside the club admitted Hollman talks and confirmed that they are at an advanced stage.

"Hollmann was a frontrunner to coach Ismaili but talks between both parties stalled due to the club's instability," Abbas added.

Hollmann had a spell with Ahli in the mid 1990s and then he coached several teams in the Gulf including Koweit, Al-Arabi, Al-Wehda, Al-Nasr, Al-Shabab and Al-Wakra.