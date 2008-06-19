Zamalek to hold talks with Hollmann
German tactician Reiner Hollmann is due to arrive in Cairo on Friday to hold talks with Zamalek bosses about becoming the club's next manager.
“They have a preliminary agreement and they should discuss the final details on Friday,” the manager’s agent Ahmed Abbas told FilGoal.com.
A source inside the club admitted Hollman talks and confirmed that they are at an advanced stage.
"Hollmann was a frontrunner to coach Ismaili but talks between both parties stalled due to the club's instability," Abbas added.
Hollmann had a spell with Ahli in the mid 1990s and then he coached several teams in the Gulf including Koweit, Al-Arabi, Al-Wehda, Al-Nasr, Al-Shabab and Al-Wakra.
