Petrojet sign Zamalek-target Bekoe

The Ghanaian was poised to join Zamalek after arriving in Cairo to hold talks with the five-time African champions.

However, Egyptian League surprise package Petrojet surprisingly intervened to acquire his services.

"Zamalek are to blame for what happened," Bekoe's agent Mounir Hassan told FilGoal.com on Saturday.

"Bekoe was due to undergo a medical at Zamalek today, but the club's officials were not really interested in finalizing the deal.

"They also wanted to change some aspects of the deal although we previously agreed on all details."

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Hassan admitted that Bekoe initially eyed a move to Zamalek but was content to have joined Petrojet though.

"The player was looking to join Zamalek because of their good reputation in Africa but Petrojet’s superb run in the domestic league convinced him to change his mind."

"Petrojet have a very good chance to participate in the 2010 Champions League while Zamalek could end up missing out on an African place because they are struggling in the league."

Petroleum club Petrojet occupy the league's summit while 11-time Egyptian champions Zamalek languish in sixth place.

Bekoe, 21, was named the CAF Confederation Cup top scorer with a 10-goal tally, despite the elimination of his side at the competition’s group stage.